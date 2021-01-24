YorKitchen: Vegetable Frittata

This recipe is extremely versatile. You can use any leftover vegetables, and it is perfect for breakfast and lunch. It is easy to cook, quick, vegetarian and can be served with toast or beans but is perfect on its own as well!

Ingredients:

½ cup diced red pepper

½ cup spinach

½ cup diced red onion

4 eggs

Optional: sprinkle of cheese

Prices:

£0.38 1 red pepper

£1 baby spinach

£0.17 red onion

£0.90 eggs

£2 cheese

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 180C. Pre-heat your cooking oil on a frying pan. Sauté your vegetables for approximately 5-10 mins until they are soft. Then, add them to your ovenproof baking dish. Whisk eggs and pour onto vegetables (Optional: Add a handful of cheese) Put in oven for 10-15 mins until the eggs have set, or the cheese is bubbling. Then serve!

Author: Ifra Mahmood

