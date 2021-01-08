YorKitchen: Recipe for Tofu Wontons

Picture credits: Vienna Shelley

With Chinese New Year looming, why not tuck into some homemade wontons? Wontons are very versatile as you can add them into your noodles, as a starter with some sweet chilli sauce, or as a main with rice. This recipe will be sure to impress your family and friends, definitely beating your local takeaway!





Makes 25 wontons (£2.70 per five wontons)



1 packet of wonton wrappers

pak choi (around 125g)

1 spring onion

2 cloves of grated garlic

400g of diced firm tofu

3 tablespoons of light soy sauce

1 tablespoon of oyster sauce

3 teaspoons of sesame oil

Half a teaspoon of five spice

Half a tablespoon of light brown sugar

White pepper and salt to taste

Oil to fry



Heat a pan with oil (I chose olive oil) and add the garlic to fry for about 30 seconds, add in the tofu cubs and mash them down whilst stirring until golden brown. Add the soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, five spice and sugar into the mixture for around 5 minutes. When all the flavours are infused into the tofu mixture sprinkle in the spring onions and pak choi, fry for another 2 minutes then season with white pepper and salt. Turn off the heat and tip the tofu mixture into a bowl to completely cool.

When the tofu mixture is cool, have a bowl of water ready, grab an oven tray and dust it with a small amount of flour to stop the wontons from sticking. Lay a sheet of wonton pastry on your hand and outline the pastry with some water, then take a tablespoon of the tofu filling and place it into the middle of the pastry.

To seal the wonton, press two opposite corners together so it forms a diamond shape, repeat the same with the other two corners and press all the corners together so it is tightly sealed and no filling can escape. (See note)

Lastly, cooking the wontons can be done in various ways (see note). To pan fry them, heat a tablespoon of oil onto the pan and place your wonton pointy side up until golden brown. You occasionally can turn the wontons on their sides to make it go crispy but it’s not essential. After around five minutes, turn the heat to medium low and pour in ⅓ of a cup of water, place the lid on and let it steam for 3-5 minutes until all water is evaporated.

Serve with a bed of freshly steamed rice and pak choi, but you can easily have it as a snack or with soup if you wish.

Notes on recipe

After you have made all of your wontons, if you wish to freeze them you must do so on the baking try so they won’t stick together, and when they are frozen fully pop them in a zip lock bag, and back into the freezer.

Other than pan frying your wontons, you can cook these in boiling water making sure you now and again stir them so they don’t stick to the bottom. In traditional takeaway style however, you can also deep-fry. Heat enough oil in a pot and place them into the oil until golden brown all over (make sure you don’t over crowded these, a couple of batches may be needed).

Author: Vienna Shelley

