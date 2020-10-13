The Yorker Magazine 2010-2020

To mark the new Decade ahead of us we have complied a reflective magazine. This latest publication reviews the last decade challenges, changes and everything in-between. We hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.
We would also like to say a massive thank you to all those that contributed to the magazine! Your hard work is evident throughout the magazine!
Here is to the next decade may it bring more ups than downs.
Eleanor Jones
Deputy Editor of the Yorker and final year History and French student at the University of York
