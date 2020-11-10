NUS UK response to government plans for student testing for Christmas

Photo Credits





Driving home for Christmas?

Tomorrow, the Government is expected to announce new measures which will ensure that all university students can safely return to their homes for Christmas.



NUS national president Larissa Kennedy has responded to the expected announcement, stating:

“The government have finally listened to our calls to ensure that students can travel home safely for Christmas. We had raised concerns about plans to make students self-isolate for extended periods of time, and the effect this would have on their mental health, so giving students some much-needed clarity will hopefully put many at ease.”

“We particularly welcome this mass-testing approach as it equips students with the knowledge to make informed decisions about travel ahead of the winter break based on individual risk, instead of being subject to blanket rules we’ve seen elsewhere this term.”

The rules that will apply to students who receive a positive test from this initiative are currently not clear. In addition, the Government has released no indication that there are plans in place to prevent another spike in university cities when students return after their Christmas break.

