YorKitchen: Greek Chicken Gyros

Picture Credits: Laura Wayman

There are multiple reasons why Greek cuisine is becoming even more popular. As well as being delicious, there is so much variety, and it is always super healthy! These Gyros are especially my favourite as they can be made the night before and wrapped up in parchment paper to make them portable. As a student, I am constantly looking for easily transportable food for the library, around exam season or for a socially distanced picnic in the park. So, this is almost essential! A simple five-ingredient yogurt and lemon marinated chicken, topped with a cucumber and garlic tzatziki sauce wrapped in a warm toasted Greek pita/flatbread!

To feed 4 hungry students you will need:

Marinated chicken Gyros:

Juice of 1/2 lemon (£0.25)

120 ml plain Greek yogurt (£0.69)

2 teaspoons of sea salt mixed with dried oregano (£0.10)

3 chicken breasts, sliced into tenders (£3.76)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (£0.25)

Tzatziki sauce (recipe below)

4 slices flat Greek pita/flatbread (£1.35)

4 salad tomatoes halved and then quartered (£0.45)

1/4 red onion thinly sliced (£0.05)

For the Tzatziki Sauce:

½ cucumber, grated and dried with a kitchen towel (£0.23)

200ml plain Greek yogurt

2 cloves garlic, minced (£0.05)

Pinch of salt and ground black pepper

Cost

This works out at £1.72 per person for a sizeable portion; you might even add some chips into the wrap for some extra flavour and filling. I have tried this option before and would thoroughly recommend it!

Method:

Mix together the lemon juice, yogurt, and salt in a large bowl and add the sliced chicken breasts, tossing to coat well. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes Meanwhile, prepare the tzatziki sauce. Gather the grated cucumber and place it in a paper towel to press the water out and place it in a medium-sized bowl. Add the yogurt, garlic, salt and ground black pepper and mix well. Cover and refrigerate. (This will keep in the fridge for up to three days and is perfect to use as a dip for crudités or more of that warm Greek pita!) Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add half of the chicken strips to the pan, shaking off the excess yogurt mixture before adding to the pan. Cook the chicken tenders for about 5 minutes, until browned, then flip and cook for another few minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Transfer to a platter, add the additional tablespoon of olive oil and cook the remaining chicken strips. (Alternatively, for a healthier alternative, the chicken can also be grilled or baked in the oven for about 20 minutes at 200C, or until cooked through) Warm the pita bread in a toaster or in the microwave for 30 seconds. To assemble, spread some of the tzatziki sauce onto the warm pita bread with tomatoes, sliced red onion and 2 or 3 slices of chicken tenders. Fold the pitas and wrap them in parchment paper, or serve immediately to enjoy!

Author: Laura Wayman

Like this: Like Loading...