The Essential Items Every Vaper Needs In Their Kit

Photo by Vaporesso on Unsplash

This is a sponsored post.

We all have so many things to worry about and keep track of at the moment that it can be easy to lose sight of the little things, the day-to-day stuff that keeps us going, from remembering to cancel that trial subscription to making sure that we have enough vape liquid to get us through the next few days. Vapers especially know the profound irritation that comes from running low on supplies, so next time you’re making that list of everything you need to stock up on (and it’s always important to make lists), here are a few suggestions to go alongside the extra bottles of shower gel and hoover bags.



Do You Have Enough…Spare Coils?

Every vaper knows what happens when the coil starts to burn out. Your favourite flavour starts to become dominated by that unmistakeable taste of burnt metal, and if you don’t have a replacement on hand, it can make for a particularly unpleasant experience. The length of time before your coil needs to be replaced can depend on how often you use your vape and the power settings you use it on. Generally, a more powerful vape will burn through coils quicker, so that’s worth bearing in mind if you want to cut down on the number of new ones you’re having to buy. You can also help to postpone coil burnout by making sure that you prime it before the first use, by dripping e-liquid into it until the cotton inside is saturated. You should also prime it by vaping without actually firing.



Do You Have Enough…Vape Juice?

Well, this one is simple, isn’t it? If you run out of vape liquid you are going to be pretty stuck, so this is definitely something to stock up on. However, it’s not just a question of making sure you have enough. Do you have the right flavour? Buying vape juice online will always offer more choice as opposed to rolling up to the nearest all-night off license and settling for whatever they have in stock. It’s also worth bearing in mind that one way to bring a little variety to these increasingly monotonous indoor days is trying something a little different. If you’ve always been a bubble-gum vape juice person, maybe try something fruity, or something combined with menthol to help stay fresh. My Cigara offer vape juice from the leading brands in a variety of different strengths and sizes.



Do You Have Enough…Batteries

If you’re vaping a lot, you’re going to run out of power pretty quickly. Make sure you are well stocked on batteries or invest in a battery charger if you have yet to do so. If you are one of those people who has a habit of leaving things lying around and then forgetting where you last had them, a back-up vape device could also be a good idea to make sure you’re not tearing the place apart every time you want to use it! Remember, this lockdown might get stronger before it gets easier, so you are going to want to have everything you need at your fingertips.

Like this: Like Loading...