Student Diary: Vienna Shelley

I’m at home during this lockdown, so my routine usually goes something like this. Today I woke up around 7:30AM. Before I did anything else I texted my boyfriend wishing him a good morning as he is usually fast asleep at this time of day. I always have a bottle of water on my desk which I then drink out of to wake myself up, and in an effort to get to 2 litres a day!
After getting up I went downstairs and made my favourite meal of the day – breakfast. I decided to go with my usual: bran flakes with soy milk topped with nuts and berries, followed by a piece of fruit and toast. Yes, it sounds boring. But I promise I switch it up now and again – bran flakes are just so addictive!
After breakfast I completed some work as it’s this time of day when the house is quietest and I feel most productive. While working I had a cup of coffee at my side for a quick kick of caffeine, and that really boosted productivity. I have to admit that I’m a big procrastinator so I always need my boyfriend’s help to boost my motivation throughout the day.
Then came lunch which broke up the studying. I like to make something quick while watching the news or Netflix and feeling fancy I made a salmon and cream cheese sandwich. After I finished my lunch I did more studying and then walked the dog in the late afternoon. It’s lovely and refreshing to get outdoors whilst listening to music or a podcast. Feeling the cold air bite my neck and brush against my face made me feel more awake after being stuck in my room for so long.
A cup of tea is definitely necessary after a chilly walk; what is a day without tea? My boyfriend and I then FaceTimed. We talked about our day and continued to watch Infinity War which we had started the night before ( I fell asleep). My mum made cottage pie and veg with gravy which was very hearty – I miss this food when I am in uni, mum’s cooking just can’t be beaten.
At the end of a tiring day of studying I washed my face, cleaned my teeth, and spoke to my boyfriend before going to sleep thinking about this day and the next.
Vienna Shelley
Latest posts by Vienna Shelley (see all)
- Student Diary: Vienna Shelley - February 7, 2021