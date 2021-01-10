Student Diary: Laura Wayman

Picture Credits: Laura Wayman

There are no better words to describe how I’ve been feeling over the last few weeks than unexpectedly content.

As well as both a different Christmas and a very uncertain New Year, we have also all been plunged into yet another lockdown. However, I am confident that, in these unprecedented times, we can begin to feel a bit more positive for the future, hopefully the worst is over!

Over Christmas, I have been intermittently trying to revise for my exam week in January, like many students around this time. As I find the Christmas holidays away from Uni go the quickest (as it’s always the busiest time of the year), I tried to revise as much as I can before the run up to Christmas so that I was able to give myself a well deserved break to enjoy the festivities!

For Christmas Day, as a family of four, we normally visit all of the grandparents one by one making Christmas a big family event (which is always great to catch up with everyone, especially after being away at University for most of the year). However, this year had to be a bit different.

Therefore my parents, my sister and I spent Christmas as a four for the first time in all my 20 Christmases and it was a lovely day despite the circumstances (I can’t lie, I did miss my Grandma’s roast!).

To at least try to replicate the family Chaos that normally ensues, we decided to dress up and do a Christmas Zoom quiz (2020 was the year of zoom quizzes, so it was only right!). It was so nice to see everyone smiling and having fun together on a screen, it (sort of) made up for the socially distanced Christmas!

After a long, and particularly trying year, I think everyone, including me, was ready to say goodbye to 2020 and restart fresh in 2021. Even though, like Christmas, NYE was limited socially (no Wetherspoons until 3am for me!), we still decided that we would wait up as family and see the old year out and the new year in.

Starting off the new year as I mean to go on, I jumped straight back into revision for my exams, waking up around 8am to be able to pack enough revision into the day along with a few well deserved (and important!) breaks. My favourite thing to do on my breaks was to go on long walks somewhere around where I live. Not only did this allow me some exercise, as opposed to sitting at a desk all day, but this helped me to clear my head and become less stressed.

In the beginning of January, we were then put into our third national lockdown. Luckily I was already in York, back in my student house, so I was able to lock down in a household with my friends. I definitely prefer to be in my student house for lockdown. Not only does it feel less lonely, (I live in a house of nine) but it is so much better for focusing on online teaching, especially for exam week. At home this has proven difficult as my parents work from home, therefore, study spaces are pretty much occupied throughout the week. I was also able to get into a productive routine before exam week so I felt less stressed and wasn’t easily distracted.

Tomorrow, on January the 11th, I have an exam and so I am going to go ahead and crack on with some more revision!

Happy (belated) New Year everyone and here’s to a bigger and better 2021!

Author: Laura Wayman

