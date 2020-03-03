Review: Oxo’s Restaurant on the Mount

Located in the heart of a semi-urban area, about 10 minutes away from the railway station, the restaurant is the perfect place to experience a traditional cuisine cooked with locally-sourced ingredients.



As you step into Oxo’s Restaurant on the Mount, you are welcomed by the magnificent Victorian setting, creatively combining a vintage décor with a splash of modernity. Because reservations must be made in advance, after passing through a short hallway, you will find yourself near the reception where you are greeted by the manager. The organisation of the tables offers a variety of options to suit everyone’s needs: you can either stay in the front close to the bar for a clear view of the whole venue, or in the back for a more intimate and quiet lunch.

What captured my attention the most were the fairy lights and the innovative way of restoring old bottles, as the details fit wonderfully with the elegant scene.



The menu offers two deals for the Sunday lunch, either two or three courses, including appetisers, mains and desserts. However, I found it quite limited if you have any dietary requirements as there was only one option for vegetarians and none for vegans. I had a fig tart and goats cheese crotin with pickled walnuts and honey dressing. My friends had roasted butternut squash soup, and gin and tonic cured salmon with ruby grapefruit, avocado and tonic gel.

The food was exquisite in terms of presentation and the combination of flavours was interesting and unexpected, but definitely well-thought out. The main course is proof that the place is conventional and values customs, as it provides a variety of specific Yorkshire meat options. My friends chose roast rump of British beef and roast breast of corn-fed chicken with seasonal vegetables, roasted potatoes and Yorkshire pudding.



As a vegetarian, I opted for the only alternative, which was roasted butternut squash and sage gnocchi. The presentation did not disappoint, however my dish was quite cold which was unexpected. This was followed by lemon tart and vanilla panna cotta for dessert, which were very impressive.

The flavour and the texture of these desserts were amazing and they were not too sweet which I highly appreciated. The restaurant also offers various types of drinks, especially wines, which I am sure are worth trying.



Overall, the cuisine was fresh and of good quality, provided by lovely staff members. If you want to enjoy a casual Sunday lunch with your family or your partner, or you’re a tourist who wants to explore the local culture of York, I greatly recommend trying out Oxo’s Restaurant.

