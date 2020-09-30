Picture credits here

This is a sponsored post.

For too many people, brushing and flossing their teeth every day is considered good enough- whether or not they go to the dentist. Others think that seeing the dentist once in a while is sufficient to preserve their smile.

In reality, you need to do more to take care of your teeth aside from these daily tasks and the occasional dental appointment. Doing so will not only reduce your number of visits, but make sure that less needs to be done every time you see your dentist.

Here are a few tips on how to look after your family’s teeth between dental appointments.



Learn Proper Oral Hygiene

Most of us brush our teeth every day. Yet many of us are not brushing our teeth the right way. For example, you should use a soft-bristled brush. The wide majority of people are also using the wrong technique without even realising it. This is why you should teach it to yourself right now, and to your kids so they don’t carry this habit into adulthood.

When brushing, you should do so at a 45-degree angle to the teeth and brush the teeth vertically rather than horizontally. You also need to pay special attention to the molars in the back of the mouth. These are the most likely to require fillings because many people focus on brushing the front teeth instead. Don’t forget to brush your gums as well as your teeth.

After you’ve brushed your teeth, it’s time for flossing. This will remove little particles of food still wedged between the teeth despite brushing. Start flossing at the rear of the mouth, moving forward. Floss the bottom of the teeth, then the top. You can do even better if you invest in a water flosser. This would be an especially great option if you have younger kids who aren’t used to flossing.

Flossing can be tough for children, and they might hurt themselves. If they hurt themselves once, you can rest assured that they won’t take the risk the next time. So, instead of having them lie to you and skip flossing, invest in a good water flosser that will be easy to use for everybody.

Use Mouthwash

Mouthwash should be used in addition to brushing and flossing. You only need a little mouthwash to wash out your mouth. Simply swish it for a minute or two, and then spit it out. There are many different types of mouthwash on the market, so experiment until you find one that tastes good and that your kids will love.

Teach These Things to Your Children Early

Roughly one in four children develop cavities before they start school. It hits half by the time they hit their teens. The solution is to teach children how to take care of their teeth as soon as possible.

Start brushing your children’s teeth for them when their first teeth appear. Let toddlers start brushing their teeth but supervise and make sure to get their back teeth. This will make proper dental hygiene a routine they’re likely to continue the rest of their lives. Don’t forget to model the behaviour you want your children to follow, so show them how you take care of your own teeth.

Invest in Sealants

Your child’s back molars are their primary chewing surfaces. Unfortunately, this leads to food particles lodging in the fissures and pits of these back teeth. The solution is to have the teeth sealed long before cavities can form. This can only be done by your dentist.

Fix the Alignment of Your Teeth

Crooked teeth may make you reluctant to flash your teeth in a big smile. However, it can cause other problems, too. For example, crooked teeth will generate excessive wear and tear on the opposite teeth. Misaligned teeth can contribute to poor jaw alignment and temporomandibular joint disorder or TMJ.

One solution is to go for braces as soon as you notice any sign of misalignment in your children’s teeth. And one of the best options for misaligned teeth are invisible braces.

If you want to learn more about them, Straight My Teeth has a piece about invisible braces. They explain some of the reasons why you should consider invisible braces or invisible aligners. They also mention other details about invisible braces, like the average clear brace cost UK and some maintenance guidelines as well.

Snack Smart

Most people know that loading up on sugar and carbohydrates are bad for your teeth but drinking sugary sodas and acidic beverages is equally harmful. So, if you can, try to opt for clear water instead.

On the flip side, fibre-rich fruits and vegetables are good for your teeth. Eating them will naturally clean your teeth. Eating cheese and other dairy products could also help reinforce the enamel in your teeth. A dietary calcium supplement could also be an option. Dental problems can affect everything from your digestive tract to your self-esteem- so make it a priority.

Fortunately, there are many little things you and your family can do every day to protect your teeth.

