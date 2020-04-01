5 Tips for Upgrading Your Wardrobe in Time for Summer

Picture credits available here

Summer is just around the corner which means that it is time to start thinking about your summer wardrobe. The great thing about the transition from spring into summer is that many of your outfits can work well for both seasons so it doesn’t hurt to get an early start on the summer preparations.

To help you with this, we have put together some of our best tips for upgrading your wardrobe in time for summer. We’ll talk you through everything from finding inspiration online to clearing out your current selection of clothes. Find out more tips below.

Get Inspiration

The first thing that you should do if you want to upgrade your wardrobe in time for summer is to get some inspiration online. There are so many fashion bloggers and influencers who are already starting to talk about summer clothing, and you could be picking up some style tips from them right now.

Some of the best places to get inspiration include fashion blogs, and on social channels like Instagram. Get scrolling and see what you can find.

Clear Out Your Wardrobe

If you are going to upgrade your wardrobe, then you need to make sure that there is some space for your new pieces. This means that you are going to need to get rid of some of your winter clothes before you even think about shopping.

Start by making piles of clothes that you can wear in the summer and piles that are not suitable. Then, store your winter clothes in the attic or sell them online and you’ll have plenty of space to upgrade.

Think about Shoes

The next tip is to think about the shoes that you’ll need. If you live in the UK, then you’ll know that summer isn’t always sunny, so you’ll want to make sure that you have a few different pairs for varying weather. For this summer, we suggest a block heel ankle boot, a few pairs of stilettos and some sandals for when the weather gets warmer.

Time for Lighter Jackets

When summer comes around, you won’t want to be wearing your parka. This is why you need to make sure that you have some lighter jackets in your new summer wardrobe to cover up when it isn’t quite as warm. Some light jackets that can work really well in the summer include denim jackets and lighter leather ones.

If you can find a few statement pieces, you’ll be ready for summer.

Think Home and Abroad

Our final tip for those who want to make sure that they are summer-ready is to think about the clothes that you’ll want to wear at home and when you are abroad. You’ll need to have a few different outfits for these different locations as the weather abroad may be different to what you’ll find at home in the UK. Think about bikinis and playsuits but don’t forget some midi skirts for when you’re at home.

Final Thoughts

Upgrading your wardrobe can be one of the best things to do as the seasons change. While summer is still a bit away, it doesn’t hurt to start thinking about how you’ll upgrade your wardrobe as early as today.

Think about the shoes that you’ll need and don’t forget to consider the jackets that you may already have in your wardrobe. Use our tips and tricks and hopefully you’ll have an upgraded wardrobe in no time at all.

This is a sponsored post

