3 Things you Should Know before you Start Vaping

Vaping is more popular than ever, and a lot of people are getting curious about it. Vaping can be an effective way to stop smoking and reduce lung damage. But it can be seen as intimidating to newcomers. This article takes a look at some of the things you should know before you start vaping.

A lot of technology is actually involved in vaping, and many people don’t know where to start. While vaping can seem complicated at first, once you understand the basics, it becomes much simpler and more accessible.

Get ready for the ongoing costs

One thing many beginners aren’t aware of is the true costs of vaping. At the end of the day, vaping will always be more economical than cigarettes, but there are some recurrent costs you’ll have to deal with.



If you’re starting with your typical coil head device, then you’ll have to spend money on replacement coils. Some will need replacing after a couple of days, while others might last weeks. If you decide to go with a pod system, then buying pods can become expensive after a while, so you should ideally have a plan to transition away from these if you want to carry on vaping and reduce your costs.

Using juice to stop nicotine consumption

Assuming you want to use vaping to stop your nicotine consumption altogether, then it’s important to know that you can have full control over your nicotine content. Dr Frost liquids, for instance, allow you to add your own nic shots to their nicotine-free liquids. You can find these liquids at shops such as Vapeology.

They have a wide variety of flavours available, and Dr Frost is known for

producing some of the best tasting juices on the market. They focus mainly on simple fruit flavours, and are best for people who are just getting started with vaping.

Mod devices

If you get past the beginner stage, you might start looking at mod devices. Starter kits, as they’re called, are the perfect introduction to mods. They consist of a mod box (which delivers the power), a coil head, and a tank.



Go for a simple mod box at first and learn how to use voltage and resistance before you even start. Once you understand this, you should be able to find a device for you and use it properly. You should also know the major brands and concentrate on them at first if you want to make it easy to find supplies in your area.



Some of the brands to look out for include Vaporesso, Aspire, and SMOK. SMOK and Aspire devices in particular are popular with newcomers, and they tend to be well-designed and user-friendly.



These are all things you’ll need to understand before you start vaping if you want a safe and enjoyable experience. Make sure that you do your homework before you start, and start small to see if vaping is actually for you.

