Review: The Ivy York Restaurant

Review by Sorcha Cheevers

The Ivy is probably one of the most famous restaurants in York, just around the corner from the Minster, and right next to the infamous Betty’s tea rooms.

From the outside, The Ivy looks impressive, so I felt lucky that I was able to enjoy a meal inside! On entrance, the staff were incredibly warm; taking our coats and welcoming us to sit at the bar and enjoy a drink before our meal. The bar was fabulous, with gold detailing and a huge range of drinks, including dozens of different beers, cocktails, and mocktails.

The décor was magnificent with comfortable, elegant seats and huge windows that gave an open feel, and of course are great for people watching. The restaurant also has a tapestry like detail edging the room, which was so rustic! The Ivy is decked with elegant gold detailing, fresh green plants and candles, really encompassing a refreshing holiday-like feel.

The menu was diverse, modern and adventurous; there really was something for everyone. Choosing one starter, main and dessert was a difficult task of course! My duck and orange salad to start looked too good to eat, but when I did it was refreshing and delicious.

As a main, I had chicken Milanese, again you could have it as a light dinner, or you could add one of the many sides, such as fries, salad or veg. I opted to have it on it’s own, as I wanted to save myself for dessert, which was an incredibly gooey chocolate pot with fudge sauce. The meal was flawless!

Going to the Ivy really was a treat, and not just a meal but an experience from start to finish. If you are in York for a weekend, I would thoroughly recommend visiting, for dinner, or simply afternoon tea or breakfast.

