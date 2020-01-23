Review: Netflix series ‘Sex Education’

Picture from TV Season Spoilers

Series 1 of ‘Sex Education’ was a strange, funny and touching series. So when Series 2 came out, I was excited to delve back into the lives of the students of Moordale school. And this series was even better than the first.

Series 2 starts from where the last left off. Otis and Ola are now in a proper relationship, and he is starting to realise that he might be ready to lose his virginity. But when Maeve starts back at school, he battles with whether he might still have feelings for her, jeopardising his relationship with Ola.

Just like with the first series, Series 2 of ‘Sex Education’ is peppered with lots of sub-plots, involving the wide range of students. There’s Maeve’s upsetting and complicated relationship with her family and her constant battle to be taken seriously at school. There’s Adam’s confusion over his sexuality. There’s Mr Groff’s petty vendettas, with his wife taking on a larger role this series. There’s Eric’s new found confidence.

And on top of this, there’s also the mini-storylines of the many students who use Otis’ “sex clinic.”

This is definitely a character-focussed series, each student experiencing their own growth and depth. I particularly liked the growth of Aimee and Jackson’s characters this series.

Early on in the series, Aimee is sexually harassed on the bus while travelling to school, and so the series follows how she deals with this, finding solidarity and support from the other girls in her class. While in Series 1 Jackson was the typical popular boy, this series shows how he begins to realise there’s more to his life than competing, which was a touching development in his character.

Watching this series, it’s hard to think of any concern a young person may have about sex and relationships which is not covered in ‘Sex Education.’

The varied storylines and student experiences allow for a wide range of topics, and this show certainly takes on a lot. Whereas in other shows this amount of diversity and coverage would seem over the top, I think it really works in this series. It represents a real school, where one student’s experience is going to be completely different to another’s.

One of the main things I didn’t like about this series was the American feel. While this series is quite clearly British- with strong English accents and references- the school is set up like a stereotypical American high school.

But once I got over this mixed message, I fell in love again with this strange series and its myriad of characters. I really hope there’s a third series to come!

