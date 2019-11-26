‘It Must Schwing!’

City Screen to show three films from this year’s Jewish Film Festival.

The 23rd UK Jewish Film Festival extends its reach this year and presents its first major nation-wide tour. The festival offers a fantastic range of cinematic gems from the Jewish cultural world which are playing in 21 towns and cities across the country, including York.

City Screen’s Marketing Manager, Dave Taylor, says, “We are proud for a cinema in York to play a part in the UK Jewish Film Festival this year. City Screen has always sought to showcase films from other countries and cultures and these films are so fascinating they will have a wide appeal.”

City Screen is showing three films – the first one, It Must Schwing! on Tue 26 November, will especially appeal to jazz aficionados as it charts the story of the Blue Note jazz label. The New York record label is exceptional, not only its roster of artists: Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, to name just a few, but also its founders. Jazz buffs Alfred Lion and Francis Wolff fled Nazi Germany in the 1930s and settled in New York City, making it their life work to give the music they so admired the respect it deserved. Produced by Wim Wenders, this film may be as cool as the Blue Note sound and as stylish as its iconic albums’ covers.

Early in December, two more films will be screened: The Birdcatcher, which sheds light on the little-known plight of Norwegian Jews during the war through the experience of Esther, a beautiful Jewish-Norwegian teenager, who has to hide on an occupied farm pretending to be a boy to avoid detection.

A novel adaptation, The Operative, completes the series and is a powerful and dark spy thriller starring Diane Kruger as a British citizen who is recruited as an agent for the Israeli Spy Service, Mossad, and sent to Tehran to spy on a businessman with whom she falls in love.

Tickets are available now from City Screen on Coney St, on 0871 902 5747 or online

Full

listings:

Tuesday 26 November, 20:30

It Must Schwing! The Blue Note Story

Sunday 8 December, 16:00

The Birdcatcher

Wednesday 11 December, 20:30

The Operative

The UK Jewish Film website can be found here

Like this: Like Loading...