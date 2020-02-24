Review: Parasite

Image From The Architect’s Newspaper

Parasite comes as one of the most hotly anticipated films of the year. It has collected vast critical acclaim, winning big at all the major award shows, including The Bafta’s, The Golden Globes and The Oscars. But is it deserving of this praise? yes, yes and YES.

Bong Joon Ho has set a certain precedent by winning best picture and Director at this year’s Oscars, not just by being the first Korean director to win such an award but by being the first winner in a very long time who clearly adores cinema, and lets this passion emulate so very distinctly in his work. It’s a joy to watch film by someone who has such a clear passion for the art form. Praise for this film can’t come highly enough, given that it is also the first foreign language film to win best picture at the Oscars, I can promise you this: this film is not unworthy of this praise, in fact, it deserves the absolute highest accolades there are, of which it has arguably already won.

The storyline artfully follows a family who are struggling to get by and, not giving too much away – or anything away, the best way to see this film is knowing nothing about it at all- they manage to procure jobs. Now that is not the most thrilling summary, but honestly, this film doesn’t need a plot summary. It takes so many twists and turns, draws you in making you think that it’s one thing before flipping around, booting you from behind and emerging as something completely different on the other side.

Incorporating the finest form of subtlety as well as the most believable acting that I’ve seen in a very long time, let alone in this year’s line-ups for the awards, Parasite is a film to behold. I actually gasped in the cinema. Gasped. When was the last time you were so invested in a film that you actually gasped in your seat? Think about that, because I can tell you right now that I can’t remember.

He is the most inspiring filmmaker working today, he’s not arrogant, he’s not stuck up, there is no ego with Bong Joon, he is simply a man who adores cinema with the most kinetic passion and lets this pour into his work. Every single second is so carefully constructed, so incredibly beautiful. The fact that it’s been out in cinemas for nearly a month now and I couldn’t get any tickets last weekend because it was sold out is only testament to the fact that this is one special film. Original, beautiful, immensely enjoyable whilst also making you consider the world around you, make you think about the way that we all exist in the world.

This film is exceptional. Thrilling. A new favourite. An instant classic. An unequivocal joy. And all the other quotes that you’ve seen on the trailer and on the sides of buses plus so much more, this film is unique, a quality that is distinctly lacking in Hollywood today.

Parasite is playing at City Screen now

You can also check out a back catalogue of Korean Cinema for free on this Youtube Channel posted by the Korean Film Archive shortly after the Oscar wins.

