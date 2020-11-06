Amplify 2020: The New Online Film Festival That Will Bring Some Joy to an Otherwise Bleak November

With our second Lockdown underway and with so many live events being cancelled this year one small silver lining is the addition of an incredible new online film festival brought to you from the creative teams behind Cambridge, FilmBath, CINECITY (Brighton), and Cornwall Film Festivals. Today is the first day of a two week run of the brand new Film Festival AMPLIFY!



So if you’re looking for an entertaining way to spend your next few weeks from the comfort of your own home, this varied festival featuring over 60 films and events is the place to be, well, virtually be! The Festival is running from the 6th of November to the 22nd so there is plenty of time to get involved and to see some incredible programming, from distinctive features to hot topic docs, engaging Q&A’s, industry events and even a series of completely FREE short film programs – there really is no better place to be spending our second bout of Lockdown.



Festival highlights include Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut Falling (2020) which was not only a Cannes 2020 official selection but Mortensen also received the Donostia Award from the San Sebastian International Film Festival for his incredible work. Alongside this Luxor (2020) will also be featured, starring Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Oblivion, Mandy) following its Sundance Film Festival Screening earlier in the year. In addition, there is Patrick (or De Patrick) featuring Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) in this Belgian dark comedy about a nudist camp. The variation in this lineup is honestly endless.



As well as these incredible features being showcased, Cambridge Film Festival are excited to be incorporating their extremely popular Camera Catalonia strand to AMPLIFY!

As ever, a rich display of Director Q&As, workshops and networking events with roundtable discussions will also be featured. Including but not limited to, journalist Charles Gant’s Distribution in Uncertain Times and a Q&A with German Director-Producer Jens Meurer following the UK premiere of An Impossible Project. This will be hosted by Bill Lawrence, the former creative Director at Showroom Cinema and Head of Film at the National Museum of Photography. Plus so much more.



Get the full lowdown and festival schedule from their website: https://www.amplifyfilm.org.uk/ and don’t forget to follow their socials:



Twitter @amplifyfilm

Facebook /amplifyfilm

Instagram @amplifyfilm



For all the most up to date information and where you will be able to engage with all the online discussion including sharing your Opening Night experience with a picture of your Festival setup with the #AMPLIFYfilm – whether with a glass of wine or a cup of tea, how you choose to spend this time is entirely up to you!



AMPLIFY! Is ensuring it is more inclusive than ever by offering a reduced ticket price for all 16–30-year-olds, as well as those who are unemployed, living on state pension alone, single parents, refugees, and students – so there really is no excuse to not get involved!

Ticket pricing begins at £5 with full pricing information available on the website.



Like this: Like Loading...