Aesthetica Short Film Festival 2020: 10th Anniversary

Aesthetica Short Film festival kicked off it’s 10th year on Tuesday with a Covid friendly all Online programme. With a Live programme from the 3rd of November to the 9th and access to recorded events until the 30th of November there will be a huge array of short film programmes as well as events, Masterclasses and all the incredible talks that we’ve come to expect from such a distinguished festival.



Some highlights include the Masterclass with Maxine Peak who discussed her diverse and Expansive Career on the 4th of November as well as Andrea Arnold who will be welcomed tonight at 7pm (will only be available to view live) to discuss ‘Iconic Cinema’. In addition there is the huge array of short film strands that range from Comedy to Experimental to Dance.



There is a varied array of Festival Passes available which range from a Day Tripper Pass (£25) with 24 hours access to all the events from that day as well as any recorded sessions that are available to the Unlimited Access Pass (£75) which grants full access to the live screenings (from the 3rd to 9th of November) and recorded events after this until the 30th November.



Make sure you don’t miss out, for a full lowdown on all the events taking place and further information on ticketing and pricing visit their website.



