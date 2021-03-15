Image Courtesy of BFI Flare 2021

The BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival kicks off for the 35th time on Wednesday and is running from the 17th to Sunday 28th March. The Covid friendly, online program is jam packed with rich and inclusive content.

The Short films programme can be accessed for free this year on the BFI player which can be accessed across the UK which span several intriguing categories. Some of these include ‘Beginnings and Endings’, ‘For the Record’ and ‘Into the Unknown’ but there are many more to get stuck into. To find more information go to their website which compiles the full collection of programming.

The feature film programme can be accessed online on the BFI Player either with a festival pass or ticket which can be purchased for a reasonable fee. You’ll have 4 hours to watch the purchased content which stretch across three themes this year:

Hearts

Bodies

Minds

More information can be found on their website but it is set to be an incredible lineup this year and certainly a feat considering the Covid restrictions that have been in place.

35th BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival Trailer

2021 festival artwork concept:



Our regular collaborators Studio Moross have created a beautiful, vibrant Festival artwork for this year’s BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival. The creative explores the idea of navigating obstacles with resilience – as unique individuals and as a community.





