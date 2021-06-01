Book Quotes from Famous Authors A-Z



Authors as wordsmiths often produce marvellous quotes, both contained within their literature and expressed as personal thought or philosophy. Many famous literary opinions survive on record as statements from antiquity through to the present day. Collated here are twenty-six quotes on books from people who wrote books, in alphabetical order for your reading pleasure.





A

Abbas Al-Akkad: ‘ I do not read because I have renounced life; I read because one life is just not enough for me. ‘



B



David Baldacci: ‘ Why can’t people just sit and read books and be nice to each other? ‘



C



Cicero: ‘ A room without books is like a body without a soul. ‘



D



Robertson Davies: ‘ A truly great book should be read in youth, again in maturity and once more in old age, as a fine building should be seen by morning light, at noon and by moonlight. ‘



E



Charles W. Eliot: ‘ Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counselors, and the most patient of teachers. ‘



F



Robert Frost: ‘ Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought and the thought has found words. ‘



G



Neil Gaiman: ‘ A book is a dream you hold in your hands. ‘



H



Joanne Harris: ‘ Some books you read. Some books you enjoy. But some books just swallow you up, heart and soul. ‘



I



Kazuo Ishiguro: ‘ But in the end, stories are about one person saying to another: This is the way it feels to me. Can you understand what I’m saying? Does it feel this way to you? ‘



J



Henry James: ‘ It takes a great deal of history to produce a little literature. ‘



K



Stephen King: ‘ Books are a uniquely portable magic. ‘



L

C. S. Lewis: ‘ Eating and reading are two pleasures that combine admirably. ‘



M



Toni Morrison: ‘ If there is a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, you must be the one to write it. ‘



N



Daljit Nagra: ‘ Poetry is an espresso shot of thought and public poetry is as necessary as it ever was. ‘



O



Nnedi Okorafor: ‘ Books make people quiet, yet they are so loud. ‘



P



Terry Pratchett: ‘ A good bookshop is just a genteel Black Hole that knows how to read. ‘



Q



Anna Quindlen: ‘ In books, I have travelled, not only to other worlds but into my own. ‘



R



Salman Rushdie: ‘ Literature is where I go to explore the highest and lowest places in human society and in the human spirit, where I hope to find not absolute truth but the truth of the tale, of the imagination and of the heart. ‘



S



Dr Seuss: ‘ Fill your house with stacks of books, in all the crannies and in all the nooks. ‘



T



Henry David Thoreau: ‘ read the best books first, or you may not have a chance to read them at all. ‘



U



John Updike: ‘ Writing criticism is to writing fiction and poetry as hugging the shore is to sailing in the open sea. ‘



V



Voltaire: ‘ Let us read, and let us dance; these two amusements will never do any harm to the world. ‘



W



Virginia Woolf: ‘ A good book is never finished – it goes on whispering to you from the wall. ‘



X



Malcolm X: ‘ My alma mater was books, a good library… I could spend the rest of my life reading, just satisfying my curiosity. ‘



Y



W. B. Yeats: ‘ No art can conquer the people alone – the people are conquered by an ideal of life upheld by authority. ‘



Z



Markus Zusak: ‘ Sometimes you read a book so special that you want to carry it around with you for months after you’ve finished just to stay near it. ‘





Which on this list is your favourite literary quote? Which not on this list is your favourite literary quote? Did you find the words of a beloved author here, or were they missing? Let us know in the comments!

